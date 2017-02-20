Fundraiser held for family involved in deadly I-88 crash

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sports dome is packed with nearly 100 teams who are attending a fundraiser for the Batchler twins.

One by one, Abby and Chloe Batchler were greeted with a hug from their fellow Royals teammates. These are the same teammates who helped organize a soccer tournament on Monday in support of the twin girls who lost both parents in a head on crash last month.

Their grandfather George Stanton was overwhelmed by the turnout.

“It’s just heartwarming to see that there are so many good people in the world,” George Stanton, grandfather, said.

Ninety-one teams signed up for the tournament, ready to have fun, dressed in costumes and many proudly wearing t-shirts with the slogan, “Batchler Brave”.

“It will take some time. They’ve got some injuries. They still have to have some surgeries and so forth,” Stanton said. “They’re happy to be here today that’s for sure. They were looking forward to seeing their friends.”

Danielle Audette, of the Rotterdam Soccer Club, says she use to coach Abby and Chloe, so she spent the past few weeks collecting items for a raffle.

“We have so many donations that we couldn’t put them all out at once,” Audette said.

Afrim’s Sports dome also donated.

“When we heard about it, it’s just something we’re like this is a family that comes here every weekend and even the owner was like we really want to do something for them.”

“Thank you. I mean it doesn’t seem like enough but thank you from the bottom of everybody’s heart,” Stanton said.

Afrim’s expects to raise $5,000 from the tournament and the raffles and t-shirt sales will add even more to the Batchler Family Fund.