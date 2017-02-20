Driver’s license required to file taxes in NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – CPA Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed an important new requirement for all New York tax returns beginning this year.

Bryant said beginning this year New Yorkers will be required to submit a copy of their driver’s license with their tax return.

“The state is asking for the driver’s license information as an additional verification step, to make sure that the tax refunds go to the right people,” he explained.

The IRS will review the state of issue, issue date, expiration date, and document number. Those who have a license from another state who are filing a tax return in New York can use that license to provide the information according to Byrant.

Those who don’t have a license can submit a state issued ID in its place.

“There’s a spot to enter the information, it will not print on the return you have on the copy, but it will go electronically to the government when you file your return,” Bryant said.

If you don’t have a state-issued ID or driver’s license you can check the no applicable ID box in your file return noted Bryant.

“That alone will not delay your return but if the state has a problem verifying your identity, that may delay your return,” he said.

For more information on the driver’s license requirement, visit the New York State Society of CPAs, website, click here.