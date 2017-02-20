$403 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

By Published: Updated:
Credit: MGN Online
Credit: MGN Online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – There was no winner in Saturday’s night’s $361 million Powerball drawing, giving players a chance at a $403 million jackpot this week.

Nine Powerball tickets came within one number of winning the grand prize. Six of those players will receive $1 million prize and three who used the Power Play option will take home $2 million dollars. Those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Maryland, News Jersey and Louisiana.

You can purchase Powerball tickets in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

This week’s drawing takes place on Wednesday, February 22.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s