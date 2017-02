ZeeZee

*11 year old senior spayed female red Norfolk Terrier

*Owners surrendered -did not fit with household lifestyle

* Friendly, shy, quiet, gentle dog who loves to curl up in your arms

*Crate trained and housebroken, walks well on a leash

*She does not like cats, gets along well with other dogs

*Loves to spend time with people

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044