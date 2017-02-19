Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood, injuring pilot

nj-plane-crash

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood, injuring the pilot.

The single-engine Piper went down shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.

City officials say the 56-year-old pilot was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. His name has not been released.

The plane mangled power lines and damaged parked vehicles. But no one on the ground was hurt.

