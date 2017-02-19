People taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather by getting their cars washed

By Published: Updated:
car-wash

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – There’s nothing like having a clean car and with the sun out and weather in the 50s, many say it was the perfect day to get their car washed, especially after all the recent snowfall in the area and with a good-looking forecast in the days to come.

Cars filed into Hoffman’s Car wash in Latham all afternoon, getting vacuumed, rinsed, and dried off.

Drivers like Michael Stiffen watched it all, excited to end the day with a fresh clean vehicle.

“I think it just brings your spirits up. It’s sunny out. People are out. It’s Sunday, I don’t have to work or anything like that, everybody’s chilling, so why not get your car washed, right?”, said Stiffen.

While many enjoyed the weather today, don’t be fooled, winter is far from over. According to the groundhog, we still have four more weeks of it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s