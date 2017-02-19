Bowling for good cause in annual PAWS fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bowlers will gear up for the 7th annual Bowling for PAWS fundraiser on Sunday.

PAWS is a program of the Albany Damien Center that ensures pet owners living with HIV/AIDS are never separated from their pets, especially during a time when they’re needed most. With the community’s support, PAWS helps with veterinary bills, transportation and help with caring for the pet.

Bowlers interested in participating may register as a team and individually. They are encouraged to donate at least $25 through social media. The registration will include two games, shoe rental, pizza and more.

The event will be from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Playdium Bowling Center on Ontario Street in Albany.