SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – Pieces of history were auctioned off after an iconic hotel is sold.

Antique pieces from the Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs were on the auction block Sunday at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions.

Bidders were able to get their hands on couches, chairs, tables, and chests.

The hotel is currently under renovation slated to open sometime this year.