Teacher accused of giving students instructions on making, injecting crystal meth

Mississauga, ONTARIO (CBC News) — A teacher at an Ontario public school in Canada has been suspended with pay after giving students instructions on how to make and inject crystal meth.

One parent of a 13-year-old says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the assignment.

“This is what an educator is giving to my child, it could undo a lot of what I taught him,” said the distraught mother, Delight Greenidge.

Greenidge says her son told her a Grade 8 drama teacher at his Toronto-area school gave a group of students the instructions last week. He claims the teacher said they were to dramatize making and injecting crystal meth as part of an assignment.

The school board is investigating.