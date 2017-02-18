Talking toy doll might be stealing your personal information

CNN Published: Updated:
cayla

(CNN) — Could your child’s talking doll be a spy?

That’s what Germany’s telecommunications watchdog is telling parents there.

According to the New York Times, the federal network agency in Germany said hackers could use ‘My Friend Cayla’ the talking doll to steal personal information. They would do it by recording private conversations over Bluetooth connection.

The doll is manufactured in the United States and sold in several countries. The German watchdog said it was pulling the doll off store shelves and banning them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s