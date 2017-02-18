Talking toy doll might be stealing your personal information

(CNN) — Could your child’s talking doll be a spy?

That’s what Germany’s telecommunications watchdog is telling parents there.

According to the New York Times, the federal network agency in Germany said hackers could use ‘My Friend Cayla’ the talking doll to steal personal information. They would do it by recording private conversations over Bluetooth connection.

The doll is manufactured in the United States and sold in several countries. The German watchdog said it was pulling the doll off store shelves and banning them.