Students create cigarette ‘healthier’ for smokers, ‘better’ for environment

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE) — It may be the cigarette of the future.

Middle school students in Oldham County say they’ve created a “green” cigarette that’s healthier for smokers and better for the environment.

In the back of an Oldham County classroom, you’ll find a small group of middle schoolers with a major invention.

“It could actually become a patent pretty soon,” said middle school student Andrew Witak.

Megan Hodge, Jake Lindeman, and Andrew Witak just got second at the state’s Lego First competition.

“14th in the state is the highest we’ve ever gotten,” said teacher Ashley Sakie.

Now, they’re headed to worlds.

“It’s going to be over 60 countries, over 40 states,” Sakie said. “That has not sunk in for me.”

The theme was to invent something to help animals.

“So we researched and we researched and tested,” Lindeman said.

Their invention is a biodegradable, or green, cigarette.

“The gravity of the situation is so much more than we realized,” Lindeman said.

The idea came from a science video showing birds dying from eating cigarettes.

“Their stomachs can’t break it down so they always feel full and they can die from malnutrition,” Hodge explained.

The kids discovered five trillion cigarettes are thrown out each year. Hodge got the idea while cleaning fish tanks.

“The instructions that I was reading said that I needed activated charcoal and I was like, why is that?” Hodge said.

Turns out, it’s a common filter also used in fridges or Brita.

“It would reduce the odor of the smoke and a lot of the chemicals that you’re taking in,” Hodge said.

It’s also cheap. They also switched the wrapping to corn starch paper. Combined, they added about three cents a cigarette. The judges agreed and one turned out to be a patent attorney who’s already submitted paper work.

“People have the mentality of, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but it really is broken in a way and it’s really unhealthy for animals and humans,” Hodge said.

Most cigarette butts today are based on a patent from the early 1800s. Right now, the group is still struggling to raise the $7,000 dollars needed for the registration and a trip to the world competition in late April.