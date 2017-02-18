Smithsonian exhibit celebrating black history is coming to Troy

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – In honor of Black History Month, a Smithsonian exhibit is coming a little closer to home to Troy.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture just opened last September in Washington D.C. and in tribute Saturday, RPI introduced a commemorative 20 poster exhibit on campus.

The program celebrates the opening of the museum in Washington, which has collected more than 36,000 artifacts related to black history.

The display will remain on exhibit throughout the rest of Black History Month.

If you want to check it out, it’s on display in the Rensselaer Union McNeil room.