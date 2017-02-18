Smithsonian exhibit celebrating black history is coming to Troy

By Published: Updated:
rpi-smithsonian

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – In honor of Black History Month, a Smithsonian exhibit is coming a little closer to home to Troy.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture just opened last September in Washington D.C. and in tribute Saturday, RPI introduced a commemorative 20 poster exhibit on campus.

The program celebrates the opening of the museum in Washington, which has collected more than 36,000 artifacts related to black history.

The display will remain on exhibit throughout the rest of Black History Month.

If you want to check it out, it’s on display in the Rensselaer Union McNeil room.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s