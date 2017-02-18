Schenectady man arrested on felony drug, weapons charges after execution of search warrant

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – On Friday, members of the Schenectady Police Department’s Special Operations Squad executed a search warrant at 1659 Avenue A.

The search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation by members of the Special Investigative Unit.

44-year-old Aaron J. Washington was arrested and charged in regards to the search warrant.

As a result of the search warrant, police recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun, with serial number removed, about 5 grams of cocaine, and $2,000 in U.S. currency.

Washington was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a Class B Felony; two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a Class B Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, a Class C Felony; Willful Defacement of Weapons and Dangerous Instruments, a Class D Felony; Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd degree, a Class D Felony; Promoting Prison Contraband, a Class A Misdemeanor and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation.

Washington was held overnight in Schenectady city lock-up and was arraigned by the sitting Schenectady City Judge Saturday morning. He was remanded to the Schenectady County Jail pending a future court date.

At the time the search warrant was executed, there was one adult female and three children between the ages of 14-18 inside the residence. All four were released and are not facing any charges.