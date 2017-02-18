Saugerties man facing several charges after firing shotgun inside his home

SAUGERTIES, NY (NEWS10) – A man was arrested after firing a shotgun multiple times inside his home.

Tyrell Schleede was arrested after Saugerties Police received reports of shots being fired.

Initial reports claimed that someone was shooting at the Citgo Mart and that the store was getting hit by shrapnel.

At the same time, police were called to Schleede’s home for a possible home invasion. They later found that the two calls were connected.

Schleede claimed that someone was breaking into his house so he started shooting. However, police found no burglars but instead that Schleede’s girlfriend had left with a 3-year-old child so he loaded his shotgun and shot 13 rounds.

One of those rounds hit the nearby Citgo. Schleede was charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Cocaine), NYS ENCON Law – Discharging a Firearm over a Public Highway and Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a another residence.

Schleede was arraigned in Town of Saugerties Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. .