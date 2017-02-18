Oreo releasing Peeps-flavored sandwich cookies

(WCMH) – If you are a fan of both Oreos and Peeps, you will soon get a chance to try both of them together.

The Internet is going crazy after images of Peeps flavored Oreos appeared on Walmart’s website.

The packaging shows vanilla Oreo cookies with a pink marshmallow and sugar filling inside.

An Oreo representative told TODAY that the cookies will be sold nationwide starting on February 22.

Oreo is no stranger to limited edition flavors. In August, Oreo released a Swedish Fish flavored sandwich cookie.