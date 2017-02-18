Officials say 2 record fish caught in Vermont in 2016

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says two record-setting fish were caught in the state last year.

The department says John Konya of Bradford set a record by catching a 1.98-pound bluegill on Miller Pond in West Fairlee in August. The fish measured a little over 12-inches long and beat a previous record from 2008.

Last year’s other record fish was a 25.54-pound freshwater drum caught in Lake Champlain by Joseph Whalen, Jr. of New York.

It measured 34.5 inches long.

The department says Whalen’s daughter also caught the record freshwater drum for New York state in 2016. That fish weighed 29.87 pounds and measured 36.5 inches long.