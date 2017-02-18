More than 1,000 people packed Siena’s Athletic Complex for 8th annual Mac N Cheese Bowl

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Filling local food banks never tasted so good. We are talking about the 8th annual Mac and Cheese Bowl.

More than 1,000 packed the Siena College Athletic Complex as 30 different local restaurants served up samples of their coveted mac and cheese.

All of the money benefits the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

“It’s a worthy cause when you have everybody out here eating and thinking about who they could be donating to,” said participant Meghan Johnson.

Tickets were $20 for adults and $5 for kids. It all wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

Druthers won first place for People’s Choice and Critic’s Choice, Wolf’s Biergarten of Troy came in second place for People’s Choice but won Best Display, and Slidin Dirty of Troy came in third place for People’s Choice.