Memo says Trump administration considering using 100,000 Guard troops to round up immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Homeland Security says it was an idea that was never seriously considered.

Still, staff members say that as recently as last Friday, there was discussion of a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The idea is outlined in an 11-page draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it’s “not a White House document,” and that there was “no effort at all” to use the National Guard in that way. A Homeland Security official says the document was never brought to the department’s secretary for approval.

According to the memo, governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether to have their guard troops participate.