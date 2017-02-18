Memo says Trump administration considering using 100,000 Guard troops to round up immigrants

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Government Hacked

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Homeland Security says it was an idea that was never seriously considered.

Still, staff members say that as recently as last Friday, there was discussion of a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The idea is outlined in an 11-page draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it’s “not a White House document,” and that there was “no effort at all” to use the National Guard in that way. A Homeland Security official says the document was never brought to the department’s secretary for approval.

According to the memo, governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether to have their guard troops participate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s