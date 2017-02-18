Man charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence following hit and run crash in Stillwater

STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) – 46-year-old Eric Daus was arrested by Stillwater Police and was charged with Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence following an incident that occurred in the Town of Stillwater.

It was determined during an investigation that Eric Daus, acting in concert with another previously charged Taylor Daus, returned to the scene of a hit and run motor vehicle crash and removed physical evidence with the intent to conceal it from a police investigation.

Daus surrendered to police after being contacted. He was processed and released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court.