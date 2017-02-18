‘Mac-N-Cheese Bowl’ raising funds for Regional Food Bank

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People will be stopping at Siena College to eat their way through macaroni and cheese while giving to the Regional Food Bank.

The 8th annual Mac-N-Cheese Bowl starts at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, giving people a chance to sample different types of this classic comfort food from 30 local restaurants. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12, and children under 5-years-old are free.

Proceeds go to the Regional Food Bank which supplies dozens of local food shelves and soup kitchens.