Facebook page called “Trash of Crandall Library” receives backlash

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – A Facebook page about the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls is getting backlash. Many people are saying it’s offensive especially towards the homeless.

“We like this library more-so than we like the Saratoga Library,” said Paul Taratuta.

Every Saturday, Paul Taratuta and Patricia Lanni take a trip to the Crandall Public Library.

“We’ve always had a good experience. I love Glens Falls and I love the library, “said Patricia Lanni.

Others, don’t feel that way, as shown on a Facebook page called “Trash of Crandall Library”. Under its description, the creator says quote “We as taxpayers have a right not to have to sit next to smelly, snoring trash!”

And is asks people to post photos of patrons eating and sleeping. The response is negative, many saying it indirectly targets the homeless.

“It’s wrong to point out these people. I mean they already have their share of problems with their lives as being homeless,” said Taratuta.

The same goes for Chris Runnalls, who admits to seeing a lot of homeless at the library.

“They don’t bother ya you know, it’s just a place for them to get out of the cold,” said Runnalls.

Library Director Kathy Naftaly says there’s something the page’s creator doesn’t understand: a public library is welcoming to everyone.

“I find the page itself distasteful that someone would call out other people as not fitting in with their image of what a library should be,” said Naftaly

There are no rules about sleeping or eating and they don’t close their doors to the homeless. But there is a way to get kicked out.

“If they can’t be courteous and non-disruptive,” said Naftaly.

The Facebook page has been deleted but patrons are still feeling its effects. Taratuta saying the creator should put their feet in other’s shoes.

“They should have some more compassion and tolerance, after all they’re human beings, “said Taratuta.

The library director welcomes the chance to speak to the creator of the page or others who have concerns.