Elderly Ohio woman rescued from home after becoming ‘molded’ to chair for nearly a year

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTOL/WCMH) — A 75-year-old woman had to be rescued from her Springfield Township, Ohio home on Thursday night after being unable to leave her living room chair for possibly close to a year.

It was a hideous scene. Rescue teams had to wear hazmat suits just to enter the house.

“When they found her, she was shaking, she was calling out for help, and yelling in pain,” Leirin Snyder said.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s report, Ms. Foster was so physically weak that bones in her body were breaking when EMS was attempting to carry her out. The odor of the house could be smelled from the sidewalk.

“She’s a hoarder and it got pretty bad, I didn’t know how bad it got since I haven’t been able to make it over there,” Snyder said.

It seemed nobody had been able to make it over there, except one person: A member of the church she used to attend.

An elderly man named James would bring her food. He said he’d become simply accustomed to the smell. He reportedly called 9-1-1 when he said she wasn’t acting like herself.

“For years, I wanted to call the fire department at least to show her, prove to her that the house was a fire hazard,” Snyder said. “I should’ve done it.”

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Property Apartments have been notified and an investigation has been underway.