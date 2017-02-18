Albany County celebrates Winterfest at Lawson Lake County Park

winterfest

LAWSON LAKE, NY (NEWS10) – It might not feel much like winter Saturday but Albany County is still celebrating all the season has to offer with their Winterfest.

Families gathered at Lawson Lake County Park for a range of activities that included arts and crafts, ice fishing, and a learn to skate session.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Sheriff Craig Apple were there to help out.

“It was a great turnout we had a couple 100 people here today. And as the sheriff always says it’s good when the kids put the electronics down and you come out and enjoy. We live in the northeast area year round this is a gem,” said McCoy.

Don’t worry, if you missed out on all the fun Saturday, the festival will continue next Sunday at Lawson Lake County Park with Take a Friend Snowmobiling.

 

