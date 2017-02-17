Woman blinded after using flea market contact lenses

Lubbock, TX (KLBK) – A Lubbock woman, Liza Garcia, filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County February 10, 2017 claiming that she is now legally blind after wearing cosmetic contacts she purchased from a Lubbock flea market booth.

The lawsuit explains that on February 9, 2016, Ms. Garcia went to the National Flea Market of Lubbock to purchase cosmetic contact lenses from the One Stop Contact Lenses booth. She had bought their contact lenses before.

The contact lenses she purchased were not for vision correction, but for cosmetic purposes. The actual lenses, Bella brand cosmetic contacts, make the wearer’s eyes to appear to be a different color.

The lawsuit states that after three days of wearing the contacts, Garcia’s eyes began burning and becoming swollen. She went to the Covenant ER, but even with medical care her eyes continued to deteriorate. She went to UMC’s ER later where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in her eyes caused by the Bella contact lens. She continued to return to the hospital for daily checkups, but the infection had permanently damaged both of her eyes, leaving them with ulcers and scar tissue. The lawsuit states that she is now legally blind, which has changed how she lives her life.

“She lost her eyesight, she lost her job, obviously she’s not someone who has grown up with this disability, so she is not ready for it,” explained her attorney Rion Sanford of the Mckleskey Firm. “She’s going to have to go through a lot of rehab, she may be helped through a lot of corneal transplants but we’re not sure.”

Sanford said Wednesday that Garcia now needs help doing daily activities, so she and her three children had to move in with her sister.

Sanford explained that in researching this case, he learned that what happened to Ms. Garcia reflects a larger issue: while many assume these contacts are a fashion statement, many consumers are unaware that they can significantly impact the health of your eyes.

“Eventually we were able to determine that Ms. Garcia was injured by a product being sold illegally, we also believe the product was defective even beyond just being illegally sold,” Sanford said. At that point we became real concerned and also Ms. Garcia is permanently blinded by the infection she received when she began using these contact lenses, it looked like a case that needs to be addressed.”

The Food and Drug Administration says you need a prescription to wear these decorative lenses. The FDA has many warnings about cosmetic contacts on their website, one statement found there reads:

“But you need a prescription to avoid eye injury. Before buying decorative lenses, here’s what you should know.

They are not cosmetics or over-the-counter merchandise. They are medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Places that advertise them as cosmetics or sell them over-the-counter, without a prescription, are breaking the law.

They are not “one size fits all.” An eye doctor (ophthalmologist or optometrist) must measure each eye to properly fit the lenses and evaluate how your eye responds to contact lens wear. “

The fact that Ms. Garcia could purchase these contacts at a flea market, without a prescription is concerning to Sanford.

“You don’t have any expectation that you’re wearing a Class 2 medical device, you have no idea,” he said. “Especially these [contacts] that are non-vision correction, the people that pick up these non-vision correction lenses may never have been to an eye care professional ever, and they bought it as a cosmetic, so they’re treating it like that. They’re not treating it as a medical device, so that raises the risk tremendously.”

Ms. Garcia is seeking monetary relief of over one million dollars, stating in the lawsuit that she has experienced substantial pain, suffering, and mental anguish as a result of her eye injuries.

The lawsuit states that the individual who sold Garcia the lenses didn’t communicate with her that the contacts were a regulated medical device and didn’t communicate the hygiene necessities and dangers that come with these contacts.

“We do feel it’s important to let people know contact lenses need to be taken seriously, I had never been to an eye doctor before [this case] I had no idea about the seriousness about some of the complications,” explained Sanford. “In the case we just filed, we are serving a number of defendants, we have some local defendants who served and are responsible for the sale in Lubbock, we have quite a few distributors out of Georgia who are all associated together, and then we have manufacturers across Asia and we have to try to get all those people to Lubbock Texas to answer the lawsuit in Lubbock.”

With so many people involved, Sanford said it is challenging to track how these contact lenses are made and how they are sold.

The lawsuit lists a number of defendants including Orion Vision Group Inc., Clearlab US Inc., Mi Gwang Contact Lens Co., Precision Optical Products, Clearlab SG PTE, Innova Vision Inc, the National Flea Market of Lubbock, Westland Corporation, and the man who sold her Garcia contact lenses.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Orion Vision Group Monday and was informed that the company hadn’t been notified of any lawsuit yet.

The lawsuit states, “The manufacturers and distributors of the Bella contact lenses are repeat offenders of FDA regulations who intentionally sell their products in violation of state and federal regulations to businesses such as street vendors, beauty supply stores, flea markets, novelty stores, Halloween stores, convenience stores, and Internet based sites that do not validate prescriptions.”

Sanford hopes that this case can help raise consumer awareness about the potential dangers of cosmetic contacts.

“You need to make sure you go through the process with an eye care professional, get your prescription, be as safe as you can because you only have one set of eyes,” he said.

He anticipates that Garcia’s case will ultimately be seen by a jury.

“We believe in this one, Ms. Garcia should not be blind, she should not have had those contacts in her hands– period,” Sanford said. “And so the people responsible for that we believe need to be held accountable, but that accountability doesn’t come from me or anyone I work with, but that accountability will come from Lubbock jurors, Lubbock citizens and they will make the decision on who is at fault.”