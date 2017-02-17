Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball

LA PORTE, Texas (CNN) – A stunning story where a teacher is accused of handing down a cruel lesson by pelting a student with a dodgeball.

The mother of this seven-year-old says it was anything but a game – and her son temporarily lost hearing because of how hard he was hit.

Lawrence Batiste’s mother Loretta Houston is angry over how this situation was handled. She says her son was too scared to go back to school after he was hit.

Lawrence is a third grader at College Park Elementary School in La Porte. But, he recently stayed a home for a day.

“We were just playing dodgeball to knock down the cones and that’s when he hit me.”

Lawrence got checked out at the doctor for hearing loss in his left ear. Paperwork says the hearing loss could last a week.

Loretta says the coach called her and admitted to throwing the ball at Lawrence. She says she was told her son targeted another student first and was asked to sit out as punishment, then?

“First he said, this is how it feels and then he threw it and it hit me. He said how you think this feels,” Lawrence said.

“He said I didn’t know what hit me because my whole head was hurting. He said I went down and I sat down and he said the coach walked over there to me and said now you see how it feels to hit somebody in the face with the ball,” Loretta said.

Loretta filed a police report about what happened at school?and would like the coach to be punished for getting physical with her son.

“It was hurtful. I didn’t feel that the apology was sincere.”

The coach did not want to discuss the incident.