State DOH praises Hoosick Falls water as some of the best in the nation

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker now says the water in the Village of Hoosick Galls is now probably some of the cleanest drinking water in the nation.

The statement follows the discovery in 2014 of high levels of PFOA that could have likely been flowing through the Village’s water for years.

The State now says the new filtration system is fully operational.

While the installation of the filters marks a milestone in the response to the water crisis in Hoosick Falls, officials are now looking into yet another source of contamination, this time focused on the very air residents are breathing.

The State says during the investigation they found other chemicals in the ground surrounding the former John Street Honeywell plant and fear they could be migrating from the soil into the air as a gas or vapor.

The chemicals are called VOCs. They are commonly found in cleaning agents or used as a solvent to remove chemicals. Both of the chemicals are carcinogens, but one in particular has been linked to depression.

State officials have ordered the company to do testing on the area. Contractors will be going door to door to at least several dozen properties to collect samples. The results are expected back within the next few weeks.

