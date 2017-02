ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC is warning mountain sports enthusiasts about the risks of an avalanche happening in parts of the Adirondacks.

Officials say recent fluctuating temperatures have increased the risk of an avalanche in the High Peaks region.

They say avalanche danger increases during and immediately after major snowfalls and during thaws, both of which we’re now seeing.

The DEC says avalanches are uncommon with the last avalanche-related death in New York was back in 2000.