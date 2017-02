SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another person connected to the deadly Hulett Street fire that killed a family and left a young girl severely burned has pleaded guilty.

Richard Ramsy, 48, admitted to lying to a federal grand jury investigating the fire that left Safyre Terry with burns over much of her body and killed her father and siblings.

Ramsy admitted he lied about allowing Robert Butler to use his car the day of the fire, later changing his story.

He faces five years in prison.