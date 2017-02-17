Man admits to murdering man in Schenectady

Web Staff Published: Updated:
naseyfsalahuddin

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a man in Schenectady last year, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney.

Police say Naseyf Salahuddin will be sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing Marquel Fallen on German Avenue.

He was accused of getting in the back seat of Fallen’s car while he was driving it then fired five shots into the back seat of the driver’s seat. He was killed instantl.y

The murder is believed to be connected to narcotics and gang activity.

Salahuddin is set to be sentenced in April.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s