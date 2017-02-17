Man admits to murdering man in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a man in Schenectady last year, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney.

Police say Naseyf Salahuddin will be sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing Marquel Fallen on German Avenue.

He was accused of getting in the back seat of Fallen’s car while he was driving it then fired five shots into the back seat of the driver’s seat. He was killed instantl.y

The murder is believed to be connected to narcotics and gang activity.

Salahuddin is set to be sentenced in April.