STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of going online to try and hire a woman to kill his girlfriend while he watched has been arrested.

New York State Police say they began investigating Richard Morin Jr., 46, last month.

He allegedly talked and sent money to an undercover officer who he thought was a woman willing to do the job.

He was charged with criminal solicitation.

Morin was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.