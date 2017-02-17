Local COVERGIRL spokesman in hot water after tweet about Africa, Ebola

(NEWS10) – The local teen who made history as the first man to represent COVERGIRL has found himself in the middle of a social media firestorm after a controversial tweet about Ebola and Africa.

This October 17-year-old Capitol Region native James Charles was named the world’s first man to represent the popular makeup brand.

Charles has now landed in some hot water after tweeting Thursday about an upcoming trip to South America, and seemingly joking that he hoped he wouldn’t get Ebola. Some on twitter say the tweet paints an offensive stereotype of Africa as disease-ridden, despite the World Health Organization declaring the entire continent of Africa Ebola-free as of January 14th 2016.

The tweet has since been taken down, and Charles has apologized profusely, but many online are not letting him off the hook and are asking for his COVERGIRL contract to be pulled.

I am extremely sorry. Regardless of my intentions, words have consequences. I take full responsibility and will learn and do better. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

COVERGIRL responded to the controversy in three tweets Thursday which said, in total, “James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.”