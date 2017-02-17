Historic theater building going up for auction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic Albany theater is for sale.

A century-old building on Lark Street is on the auction block, leaving a dance company hoping that it can still be used as a creative space.

Music and dance have filled the historic building ever since Maude Baum founded the eba Theater 45 years ago.

“Lark Street was not the place to come to, and we really started an effort to change that, and to make it the eclectic artsy area of the city of Albany,” Baum said.

What makes this 100-year old building so great, from the original light fixtures to the creaky maple floors, are also why it’s on the auction block.

“Hopefully it will not be purchased by someone who will make it into condos.”

Baum is hoping the highest bidder will allow her dance company to lease from them, preserving the four-story building as a creative space.

“These are some of the things we use in schools.”

Three-thousand costumes fill the attic where much of the work to restore the building had to be done.

“It’s an ongoing act of love and everything to make this building stay functional,” Baum said.

Although its future is uncertain, Baum’s dance company will live on.

“Everybody said aren’t you going to be sad, what are you going to do, I said ‘you know, everything that has been created here is still in my heart, and I’ll take that with me wherever I go.’”

The auction is online now and ends on March 2nd at 11 a.m.