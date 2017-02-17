Crews responding to large water main break, sinkhole in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to a water main break on Glenmore Road by Route 4 in North Greenbush.

The water main break happened around 5 p.m. Friday. Water can be seen gushing up from the road, which led to a sinkhole.

The road has been blocked off, and traffic has become chaotic as people try to work their way around the break. The water main break is near a Stewart’s Shops, residential homes and HVCC.

No word on when it will be under control. Glenmore Road is closed while crews work.

NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.

