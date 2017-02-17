Albany Mayor says New York budget shortchanged city by $12.5 million

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Friday laid out potential cuts the city could face after she says the city was shortchanged by the state.

Mayor Sheehan says requests for capital city funding were denied, and as a result, the city needs to cut nearly $12.5 million.

In anticipation of those cuts, Mayor Sheehan says she is instituting a hiring freeze and looking into whether some popular events like the Tulip Festival and Alive at 5 can continue.

“The state capital is treated like no other large city in New York State,” said Sheehan. “And I just want to stress that we are not asking for anything extra. We are asking for something that gets us a little closer to parity.”

Mayor Sheehan says Albany received a quarter as much federal money as Rochester and Buffalo.