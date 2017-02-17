Albany man pleads guilty to selling and renting stolen homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has pleaded guilty to renting and selling stolen homes.

42-year-old Zarak Ali admitted to multiple felonies Friday following a month-long investigation by the Rensselaer District Attorney’s office, the state police and other agencies.

Police say Ali filed false deeds for properties that were tied up in bankruptcy and foreclosure proceedings. He would them either rent the homes out, or sell them outright.

Ali pleaded guilty to the scheme in Rensselaer County Court.

As part of a plea deal Ali was sentenced to three to nine years in prison and must pay more than $11,000 in restitution.

Ali still has charges pending in Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.