2/17 Pet Connection: Beau

Beau is a 3 year old yellow lab mix, male. Beau has some weird looking ears… unfortunately someone thought he could look more intimidating modifying them. Despite this procedure, Beau is a wonderful sweet boy – who just LOVES his toys.

Beau is great with other dogs – he loves to play and romp around. Beau is also house broken and crate trained. We don’t know how he is with cats yet.

When Beau has played with the others – his favorite thing to do is rest in the grass or on the deck and take the world in.

Beau is a special needs boy because he will need to be on medication for his heart. Beau has had two heart surgeries which will tremendously increase his life expectancy, but his doctors would prefer he stay on his medication. Despite his meds, he is a sweet dog who LOVES to play with other dogs and runs around the backyard without a care in the world!

Beau’s original name was Beast – but we renamed him because he isn’t a beast.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589