Woman pours glue into ATMs after card repeatedly declined

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman, who became angry after her debit/credit card was declined by two ATMs and decided to pour glue into both machines, has been arrested.

Pensacola police say Gweynn M. Brown, 32, was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday.

Detectives said surveillance images showed Brown walking up to the ATM at Beach Community Bank on Jan. 21.

Brown can be seen with a small tube of glue as she approached the machine. Investigators said, Brown made several attempts to use her card but the machine failed each time.

Surveillance images show Brown walked away, then glue was found poured into the ATM, according to police.

Minutes later, Brown is seen on surveillance approaching another ATM at the Coastal Bank and Trust down the road from the first bank.

“Again, she was caught on camera holding some glue in one of her hands while trying to make a transaction. After the card was declined, she poured glue into the machine,” police said.

A second suspect was also arrested. Police say they were inside a rental truck while Brown poured the glue into the ATMs.

Both were wanted in connection with numerous car burglaries and check frauds in and a slew of crimes in cities through the southeast.