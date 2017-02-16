Woman accidentally donates thousands of dollars hidden in husband’s shirts to Goodwill

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) — A woman donates some of her husband’s old shirts to an Orange County Goodwill, but what she doesn’t know is, those shirts contain thousands of dollars in secret cash savings.

A week ago just like this, Linda Hoffman donated a bag of clothes to her local Goodwill store in Placentia, California. Unbeknownst to her, she was also donating her husband’s secret cash savings.

“He had taken some money that he had been saving for six years, money that I didn’t know about because it was going to be a surprise trip to Italy when he retired,” Hoffman said.

She says her husband, Bob, had placed an envelope containing $8,000 cash in the pocket of one of the button-up shirts she donated.

“Two days later, it across his attention that, ‘oh, oh where is the money?’” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says it was then that her husband revealed his surprise plan. An hour before closing, they rushed over to the donation center where management scrambled to locate the clothes, but they had no luck. She admits she had almost given up hope.

“We tried to look at it like if it was gone, that he hoped it had gone to somebody and helped that family out,” Hoffman said.

It wasn’t until the next day, when an employee says she came across a bulky pile of dress up shirts.

“I was like, can it be, and sure enough and I was like thank goodness,” Goodwill employee, Caitlin Mulvihill, said.

“I describe it as a miracle, I would say that it was honest people and what touched our hearts is, how honest they were,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says after everything now more than ever, she’s ready for her Italian vacation.

“We should go immediately,” Hoffman said. “Thank you Lord, and thank you Goodwill.”