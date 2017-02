ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of sneaking into a dorm room at UAlbany and raping a student has rejected a plea deal.

Franklin Casatelli is accused of breaking into the dorm of a 19-year-old student in October. Police say the victim woke up to Casatelli sexually assaulting her in her bed.

He denies the allegations, and on Thursday, he rejected a plea deal calling for up to 18 years in prison. The case now goes to trial.

If convicted, Casatelli could be sentenced to 40 years.