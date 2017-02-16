Two men arrested for possessing forged documents, 15 grams of marijuana

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police say they arrested two men on forged instrument and possession of marijuana charges.

Police say they stopped a car Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. on I-87 for a speeding violation.

The driver, Khalil Sharp, 19, of Poughkeepsie, and his passenger, DeAndre Green, 18, of Kingston, were found in possession of forged payroll checks, forged credit cards, and approximately 15 grams of marijuana.

Green fled the scene and actively resisted arrest before he was taken into custody, police say.

Both face a number of charges including possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.

They were arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail. They are expected to reappear in court later this month.