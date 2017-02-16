Two men arrested for possessing forged documents, 15 grams of marijuana

Web Staff Published: Updated:
sharp-green-mugs

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police say they arrested two men on forged instrument and possession of marijuana charges.

Police say they stopped a car Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. on I-87 for a speeding violation.

The driver, Khalil Sharp, 19, of Poughkeepsie, and his passenger, DeAndre Green, 18, of Kingston, were found in possession of forged payroll checks, forged credit cards, and approximately 15 grams of marijuana.

Green fled the scene and actively resisted arrest before he was taken into custody, police say.

Both face a number of charges including possession of a forged instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.

They were arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail. They are expected to reappear in court later this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s