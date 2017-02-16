Troy City Council to discuss opening public pools

Related Coverage Troy residents ask officials to keep municipal pools open

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Mayor Madden’s 2017 budget included making cuts in several departments. One of them is the municipal pools which is something the community is not happy about.

People are pleading with officials to keep the two municipal pools open this summer. The closing of the pools in South Troy and at Lansingburgh’s Knickerbocker Park were included in the mayor’s initial budget proposal.

People are concerned there aren’t many ways to cool off during the summer and the cost to open the pools is minimal compared to other expenses for the city. City council President Carmella Mantello says these pools are a tradition for families to go to every year, given not everyone can necessarily afford air conditioning.

The meeting is taking place Thursday night at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club.