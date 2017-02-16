Snow covered bus stops cause concerns

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some bus stops look more like snow banks.

Bus stops across the Capital Region look a lot like this. The snow build-up makes it difficult to catch a ride, leaving people standing in the streets.

A Hudson Falls bus stop is a snowy mess. Nichola Labarge submitted a complaint to the village Wednesday night.

“[There’s] nowhere to stand to wait for the bus stop areas or around in Hudson Falls,” Labarge said.

It worked. On Thursday, the stop was as clean as can be. Labarge has become a watchdog for unsafe bus stops after slipping and falling at one in December.

“It was unsafe and unusable and a hazard to even able-bodied people,” Labarge said.

It’s not usually the shelters that pose a problem, but the pole in the ground stops with nowhere to stand. So who’s responsible for digging out? Greater Glens Falls Transportation says it lies with the landowner and the municipality saying “the system does not have adequate staff or resources to regularly clear snow on property that it does not own.”

It’s a different case with CDTA in the Capital Region. They have their own crews do clean-up, while landowners and the city pitch in.

“It’s obviously a big job,” CDTA Communications Director Jaime Watson said.

There’s one on Central Avenue that hasn’t been cleared yet. Carlos Rivas, who relies on the bus to get to and from work, says he had a close call at the stop Thursday morning.

CDTA is encouraging everyone to call their customer service line, report snowy stops and above all, don’t wait in the streets.

As for Labarge, she’s encouraged that her complaint worked, and she’ll keep on snapping photos for the benefit of the elderly and disabled.