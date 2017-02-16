Police looking for suspect after woman is assaulted outside of local elementary school

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for a suspect after they say a female was grabbed and pushed against her car by an unknown man at Saddlewood Elementary School.

On Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m., police say a female custodial employee, 31, at Saddlewood Elementary School called 9-1-1 to report that she was confronted from behind by an unknown suspect.

The victim says the suspect grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the car. The victim was able to get free and get inside her vehicle, locking the doors. The suspect then reportedly ran off in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim sustained minor scratches that didn’t require medical treatment.

Police checked the area with K-9’s but no suspect was located. Police say the intent of the suspect is unknown and nothing was said during the incident.

Representatives from South and North Colonie School Districts were informed of the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and blonde hair. He is said to be approximately in his 30s, and 5’6”. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Anyone with any information about the incident or a possible suspect is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 783-2744.