NYSP: Rotterdam officer in pursuit involved in three-car crash

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rotterdam police car was involved in a three-car crash on Thursday.

The crash took place around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Curry Road and North Westcott Road.

New York State Police said the officer was trying to pull over a vehicle when the crash occurred. The vehicle he was trying to pursue was not involved.

There was only a driver in each car. All have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the officer’s injuries are the most severe. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for back and neck pain.