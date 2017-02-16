NY AG wants to know your internet speed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is asking New Yorkers to test their internet speeds and submit their results to his office.

The Attorney General’s Office says this is part of an ongoing investigation into whether or not Internet Service Providers are delivering on the speeds and services promised.

This follows the Attorney General’s announcement earlier this month of his office’s lawsuit against Charter Communications Inc. (“Charter”) and its subsidiary Spectrum Management Holdings, LLC, (f/k/a Time Warner Cable, Inc.,) (together, “Spectrum-TWC”) for allegedly conducting a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead New Yorkers by promising Internet service that they knew they could not deliver.

“Millions of New York families and businesses depend on reliable internet for everything from running a business to communicating with family and friends,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. No one should be paying a premium for speeds and services they aren’t receiving.”

Consumers can test their internet speeds using the following services:

You can submit results to this website.

 

