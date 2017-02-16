Now is your chance to own a piece of Adelphi Hotel history

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend is your chance to own a piece of area history. Pieces of furniture from the iconic Adelphi Hotel on Broadway in Saratoga Springs will be up for sale.

The Adelphi hotel is in the final stages of renovation and is set to reopen in early summer 2017. The historic hotel has undergone several renovations since it opened in 1877.

The interior of the hotel now features an updated design focusing on luxury, while at the same time paying homage to the property’s history as an iconic Upstate New York hotel.

Some of the original furniture and mirrors are being reupholstered and refinished, but the remaining antique pieces, couches, chairs, tables, and armoires, will be put up for public sale on Sunday, February 19 at Noon at the Adelphi.

