No charges for officer involved in Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield police officer involved in a shooting in Springside Park will not be charged.

A police chase in January began after the suspect, Mark Marauszwski, 55, allegedly hit an officer with his car door during a traffic stop.

The car chase ended in the park, and Officer Martin Streit ran after Marauszwski on foot. He fired his weapon, hitting the suspect once in the hand.

After reviewing the report, the Berkshire County DA says that Officer Streit’s actions were justified.