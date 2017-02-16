Neighbors shaken up after man crashes into several cars, home

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was sent to the hospital after crashing into a home, damaging several cars and leaving neighbors shaken up.

A man apparently drove a car into a home on Third and Glen Streets just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. He was unresponsive when emergency crews got there and is fine now, but neighbors are still shaken up.

“I don’t know, I can’t,” The man’s fiancée, and owner of the crashed car, said. “I don’t know what to say.”

The man’s fiancée got to the scene shortly after he crashed the car into a home.

“The call came in as a car accident, a vehicle into a house, we got here, right now the driver is the only person who was in the vehicle,” Scott Earing, a detective with the City of Rensselaer Police Department, said.

Tatiana Stephens lives on the second floor of the home and says the crash sounded like wires being pulled.

“So I looked down and I saw the car right here, and I was making sure the guy was okay first before him,” Stephens said.

Police say the man, who was unresponsive when they arrived, hit several cars before crashing into the home. Firefighters gave him at least one dose of the heroin reversal overdose, Narcan.

“I’m told the fire department on scene did,” Earing said. “I’m not sure what they’ve done since.”

Neighbors who had their cars hit in the process are still trying to figure out what to do.

“I didn’t know,” Christopher Otasawie, whose car was hit, said. “A neighbor came to call me and I saw it and was like, ‘what’s going on.’”

They are concerned about the safety of the neighborhood.

“I saw the victim lifted up from the house but I’m just concerned about the safety,” Otasawie said.

“It concerned me that he would do something like that and try and drive, because if I would have taken out the garbage, I probably would have been dead right now,” Stephens said.

The man’s fiancée and owner of the car left with police, saying she had to pick her kids up from school.

“She said she had to go get her kids and I don’t know if he was trying to go get her kids,” Stephens said. “I wouldn’t want any person like that going around my kids.”

Still too upset to talk for long, the man’s fiancée only said who was driving the car.

“My fiancé, I don’t want to talk,” she said.

Police say that the man who was driving the car is awake and uninjured at this time. No one else was hurt in the accident.

It’s unclear if the man will face charges.