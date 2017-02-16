Man found zip-tied, dead in NY jewelry store

NEW YORK (AP/WPIX) – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in the bathroom of a Manhattan jewelry store.

New York Police Department officials say they found the body of 43-year-old Omid Gholian, of Brooklyn, with zip-ties around his neck in the bathroom of a gold exchange store in Lower Manhattan around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say an emergency medical crew responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Police say the man worked at the store. Authorities began searching for Gholian after his brother reported him missing Monday.

Police say the medical examiner’s office is determining how the man died. Investigators say they don’t know if anything was stolen and they’re still trying to get access to a safe at the shop.

The investigation is ongoing.