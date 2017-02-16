Local college finds way to put snow to good use: Snow sculpture contest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With all the snow build-up over the last week, one local college on Thursday put on a snow sculpture contest.

It’s an annual tradition at Hudson Valley Community College, going on its fifth year.

“It’s a great way to enjoy the cold weather and snow while getting the students to use their creative side and see what they can come up with,” Alfredo Balarin said.

With just a few rules, like signing up first, keeping your sculpture to a PG-13 rating and of course, not destroying your neighbor’s work, the students got to work on their creations. The creations included a turtle to a snowman in a hot tub.

Others worked on building a giant triangle pyramid and a snow man massacre featuring fake blood, to a small village scene.

The contest started at 12 p.m., with the college supplying gloves, buckets, and the best part: hot chocolate.

The winners get a $100 dollar gift card to the book store to help with some of their school costs.